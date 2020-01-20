Police Scotland 'worried Scottish independence debate could be hijacked by bigots'

Police Scotland are worried that the indyref2 movement could be hijacked by bigots and counter protests, it has been reported.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, a police insider said there were "very real" fears that Loyalist marchers could represent at anti-independence protests.

Last year Police Scotland dealt with increasing numbers of large-scale protests on issues including independence, Brexit and climate change.

They said: "We saw very serious disorder last year. This year Indyref2 tensions are added in the mix. It could inflame things at a time when we're stretched for resources."

READ MORE - Lesley Riddoch: Remember ‘the Vow’ and ignore Gordon Brown’s plan ‘to save the Union’

Last year Police Scotland dealt with increasing numbers of large-scale protests on issues including independence, Brexit and climate change.

Deputy chief constable Will Kerr told the newspaper: "A dynamic political landscape presents the possibility of large-scale protests regarding everything from Brexit to independence and climate chage. All of these factors contribute to an operational environment in 2020 that will need the mass mobilisation of officers."

READ MORE - Scottish independence campaigners should ‘stop marching and start thinking’, says SNP veteran

AN SNP spokesman said: "It would be very disappointing if there was a repeat of some of the violence that marred some marches last year."

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "The fact that senior SNP ministers casually use extreme nationalist language does not help."