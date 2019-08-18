Police Scotland has spent over £7m in preparation for Brexit

Police Scotland has spent more than £7 million as it prepares for Brexit.





The figures have been released in a paper which is to go before the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) board meeting on Wednesday.

A Brexit contingency planning document reveals the force has spent £7,011,038 in relation to EU withdrawal work as of August 9.

It shows the force has been preparing for civil unrest and protests in the event of a no-deal exit.

The police report says: "Brexit is a highly contentious subject and the Brexit Contingency Planning Team are fully aware of the potential civil unrest.

"Police Scotland's Brexit Intelligence officers continue to monitor social media sites in order that Police Scotland can prepare and respond to any potential protests."

The news comes as leaked documents warn that Britain will be hit with a three-month "meltdown" at its ports, a hard Irish border and shortages of food and medicine if it leaves without a deal.

A "Force Reserve" has been deployed across five hubs across Scotland over the last month.

Draft no-deal contingency guidance has also been created for officers, should it be required.

A separate team is working towards ensuring international investigations and intelligence sharing continue post-Brexit.

Four Detective Inspectors, five Detective Sergeants, 22 Detective Constables and two members of staff have been recruited to help manage global inquiries.

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr will present an update to an SPA board meeting in Stirling on Wednesday.