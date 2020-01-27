Police Scotland confirm climate activists not classed as terrorists

Police Scotland has confirmed that Extinction Rebellion and other climate protest groups will not automatically be referred to the Prevent scheme for tracking suspected terrorist activities.

Scottish Green justice spokesperson John Finnie MSP wrote to Police Scotland after counter terrorism police in England had issued guidance on Prevent, which included a reference to Extinction Rebellion.

An Extinction Rebellion protester stands outside a Barclays Bank branch in Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

In its reply, the national force said unlawful protests were not considered terrorism.

The UK Government's chief adviser on extremism last week called for a clearer official definition of extremism in the light of revelations that Extinction Rebellion and other non-violent groups had been featured in counter-terrorism materials shared among English constabulories.

The climate emergency campaign group was included in a 12-page guide produced by counter-terrorism police in the south-east titled Safeguarding young people and adults from ideological extremism.

Mr Finnie said: “I welcome this clarification from Police Scotland, although the force must be transparent about what it considers to be extremist views. It’s clear that peaceful protest is absolutely necessary in the face of the overwhelming science that shows we are in a climate emergency.

“It is completely inappropriate for any peaceful protests to be considered extremist or related to terrorism, which is why CND, Greenpeace and other peaceful organisations must be allowed to voice concerns in the way they do.

“Police will continue to have a duty to prevent and respond to criminal activity, but they must not treat peaceful protest in the same bracket as terrorist threats against our citizens.”