Police Scotland applicants should disclose past convictions, says Humza Yousaf

Applicants to the police force should have background checks for past convictions, Scotland's Justice Secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf told Holyrood's Justice Committee that officers upholding the law "should be held to a higher level of conduct" and have their convictions disclosed, even if they are spent.

Humza Yousaf has called for new police applicants to be vetted for spent convictions. Picture: John Devlin

Under the current law, spent criminal convictions of potential officers in the police, armed forces and civil nuclear constabulary cannot be revealed during standard vetting processes.

Convictions for some offences when a person was sentenced to less than four years in prison can be considered spent and usually do not have to be disclosed.

Mr Yousaf has argued Police Scotland and other forces upholding the law should be able to consider all of an applicant's convictions from when they turned 18.

Explaining why he believed the change is necessary, Mr Yousaf gave the example of a 37-year-old applicant who had been jailed for perjury, with other convictions including possession of an offensive weapon, assault and repeatedly unpaid fines for antisocial behaviour.

"All that criminal history is spent and the convictions are protected and, as such, the applicant needs not disclose any of this history, nor under the current regime could the applicant be penalised for this," he said.

"The Scottish Government has discussed these changes with Police Scotland, who are keen for these changes to be made.

"We believe the policy changes contained within the order reflect the reasonable expectation of the public that those charged with the substantial responsibility of upholding law and order should be held to a higher level of conduct and integrity."

His proposal, unanimously supported by the committee, would include enhanced vetting for constables, police custody and security officers, some police cadets and naval, military and air force police.