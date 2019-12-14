Police probe into claim Scots Tory leader Jackson Carlaw committed voter fraud

Have your say

Scottish Conservatives interim leader Jackson Carlaw is reportedly being investigated by police over claims he committed voter fraud in the General Election.

Two separate photographs posted weeks apart on Mr Carlaw’s Twitter feed show the MSP claiming to have cast his vote, one being sent by post on 30 November and another in person last Thursday at Clarkston town hall.

On both occasions, Mr Carlaw backed Tory East Renfrewshire candidate Paul Masterton.

A side-by-side comparison of Mr Carlaw's two voting images was accompanied by "Oh dear" and a laughing emoji in a tweet by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Scotland's Brexit Secretary Mike Russell meanwhile took a more serious stance over the apparent gaffe, commenting: "Eh?? Surely not as voting twice would be a criminal offence".

Amid calls he be investigated by police over the incidents, Mr Carlaw insists that no wrongdoing has been committed and that both instances were proxy votes for constituents.

On election night, he tweeted: "Poor @NicolaSturgeon foolishly jumps on a bandwagon. I had two proxy votes to cast for constituents this morning.

“Both votes were cast for @PM4EastRen.”

Despite Mr Carlaw's explanation, police confirmed they have received a report and are looking to establish the full circumstances behind the incidents.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received a report and we are conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances.”

Mr Carlaw's efforts were not enough to see Paul Masterton reclaim his seat.

The Tory MP's two-year reign in East Renfrewshire was brought to an end by the SNP's Kirsten Oswald, who managed to snatch back the seat she lost in 2017.

Ms Oswald attracted 24,877 votes - 5400 more than Masterton, who finished second.