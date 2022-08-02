Police officer numbers in Scotland hit lowest level since 2008

Official statistics show there were 16,610 full-time equivalent (FTE) officers on June 30, a fall of 679 in the last year alone.

This is the lowest number since the creation of the single national force and is the equivalent of almost two officers leaving a day over the last 12 months.

In the last three months, the number has fallen by 195 FTE officers.

Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene said the “exodus” should be a “huge wake-up call for the SNP”.

He said: “These latest figures show a drop more than 600 officers in less than a year, highlighting that policing is no longer an SNP Government priority – as the Chief Constable of Police Scotland has said himself.

“What’s worse, relations between police officers and the SNP Government are at rock bottom due to derisory pay offers which have led the police to take industrial action despite their limited legal powers to do so.

“The SNP have further insulted the police by failing to deliver on their previous promises about protecting police funding and officer numbers, and it is public safety that will suffer as a result.

“The SNP have created a crisis in policing – they need to fix this mess or risk crime rates spiralling out of control.”

The latest figures came as a report by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland said a previous commitment that officer numbers could not fall below 17,234 “will be unsustainable within the existing budget”.

The SNP came to power in Scotland in 2007 with a pledge to increase the number of officers by 1,000 – taking the total number of police from 16,265 FTE officers at the end of June that year to 17,278 FTE by the end of June 2009.

Officer numbers then peaked at 17,496 at the end of March 2013, and while they have fluctuated after that, they remained above 17,000 until the end of last year.

At the end of December 2021, the figures showed 17,117 FTE officers among Police Scotland’s ranks, with this then falling to 16,805 FTE at the end of March this year.

The latest figures on officer numbers come after data released under Freedom of Information revealed 763 Scottish police officers plan to retire this year, well above the average of 584 retirals recorded over each year for the last five years.

Police Scotland recently launched a recruitment campaign, with Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone saying he wants to “encourage everybody to consider a career in policing”.

Responding to the latest figures, Sir Iain said: “Officer numbers are lower as a result of restricted recruitment because of Covid, the COP26 climate change summit, and increased retirals resulting from changes to pension arrangements.

"We are recruiting and I welcomed 300 new probationary constables last week.

“I have been clear the funding arrangements set-out in the Scottish Government’s spending review, if progressed, will mean difficult decisions for policing in Scotland – for example a far smaller workforce.

“Workforce planning can assist in understanding how to best meet the increasingly complex policing needs of our communities.