Police call for information on Derek Mackay allegations

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information regarding the allegations made against shamed former Finance Minister Derek Mackay, to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed it had not yet received a formal "complaint of criminality", but that it was "currently assessing available information from media reporting and would encourage anyone with information to please come forward.

"Police Scotland will always listen to anyone who wishes to seek advice or formally report a matter to us."

It was revealed last night that Mr Mackay had sent more than 270 text messages to a 16-year-old boy whom he had never met, some inviting him to meet up for dinner or to attend a rugby match or a reception in the Scottish Parliament. Mr Mackay called the boy "cute" in one message, and also asked for assurance that "our chats are between us".

He offered his resignation last night after the allegations were brought to the attention of the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. However, The Scotsman has learned he did not reveal the extent of the messages, and it was only this morning that Ms Sturgeon was made aware of the full extent of his contact with the teenager.

As a result she suspended him from the SNP and from the parliamentary group and has launched an internal party investigation.

Today in First Minsiter's Questions both the Scottish Tory and Scottish Labour leaders described Mr Mackay's behaviour as either "grooming" or "predatory".

Ms Sturgeon said it had been "inconceivable" that Mr Mackay should stay on in government once she knew of the allegations. She added that she would not pre-empt the outcome of the investigation and due process had to be gone through.