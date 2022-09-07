Ms Truss conducted a major overhaul to leave few survivors from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, as she failed to find a role for her leadership rival Mr Sunak.

While carrying out her reshuffle, Ms Truss made her first call to a fellow foreign leader, to President Volodymyr Zelensky, accepting an invitation to visit his nation soon.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.

She went on to speak to Joe Biden, with the White House’s account of the call making clear the US President stressed the need to come to an agreement with the EU over post-Brexit legislation on Northern Ireland.

The transatlantic relationship could be strained if Ms Truss pushes ahead with the plan to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, with Mr Biden proud of his Irish roots and taking a keen interest in the issue.

What can we expect from PMQs?

PMQs has been on hiatus since Parliament broke for summer 21 July, but MPs returned today.

Labour leader Sir Keir will likely probe Ms Truss on her prospective energy proposals at PMQs.

Truss has pledged to tackle soaring energy bills as an immediate priority. She is expected to announce a plan to freeze bills later in the week.

A source confirmed a report in The Times stating the energy bill freeze will be around the £2,500 mark – more than £500 above the current price cap but £1,000 less than the limit due to be imposed in October.

The plan is based on the current £1,971 energy price cap plus the £400 universal handout announced under Mr Johnson’s government.

But the suggestion is that the potentially £150 billion package would be funded by Government borrowing.

Labour have called for the energy price cap to be frozen now, which would be paid for by introducing a new windfall tax on oil and gas companies' profits without a "major tax loophole" it claims the government's current windfall tax has.

When is PMQs and how can I watch?

Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) will take place in the Commons Chamber this Wednesday at 12 noon.

PMQs will be available on our livestream and via parliament.tv.