PMQs: SNP MPs walk out of Commons after Ian Blackford ordered to leave

SNP MPs have staged a walkout from the Commons chamber after the Westminster leader Ian Blackford was ejected from Parliament.

Mr Blackford was suspended for the day’s session after refusing to sit down when ordered by the Commons speaker, John Bercow.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Blackford had demanded an immediate vote on a private session of parliament - which would have suspended the days business so that MPs could continue the debate on post-Brexit devolution that was cut to just 15 minutes on Tuesday night.

Speaking to journalists on his way off the parliamentary estate, Mr Blackford said: “We are in the situation where the Westminster government has shown utter disrespect to the Scottish Parliament and the people of Scotland by wilfully ignoring the fact the Scottish Parliament has refused to give a legislative consent motion.

Speaker John Bercow told SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford (right) to leave, prompting SNP MPs to walk out. Pictures: Parliament TV

“They are now acting outwith the support of the Scottish people. The Conservatives have returned to where they were before in acting in a manner which is anti-Scottish. We’re not having it.

“We will take this government on because we cannot sit back and allow this power grab to take place. Normal courtesies will not take place.”

