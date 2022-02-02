PMQs: RECAP as Boris Johnson faces off amid Sue Gray report and Partygate row

Of course we can expect to hear more on Partygate and the Sue Gray report tonight.

The Prime Minister may have attended as many as six events that are being looked into by police, according to reports.

A “bring your own booze party” attended by Boris Johnson during the first Covid lockdown and a gathering to mark his birthday are among 12 parties being investigated.

Further details have since been reported, suggesting the Conservative Party leader was seen heading to a party in his No 11 residence the night his former senior aide Dominic Cummings departed, and that he briefly attended a leaving do for one of his former defence advisers.