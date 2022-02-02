Pressure is mounting over the PM as he faces questions over Partygate and the Sue Gray report.
Boris Johnson has lost the support of another senior Tory MP as reports suggested the Prime Minister attended more of the gatherings being investigated by police than previously thought.
Former minister Tobias Ellwood said it was “just horrible” for Tory MPs to have to defend the situation to the public, and confirmed he would be submitting a formal letter stating he has no confidence in Mr Johnson.
Last updated: Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 12:21
Sir Keir Starmer says that Boris Johnson is driving the country off a cliff into no growth.
He brands the PM and Chancellor “the Tory Thelma and Louise, hand in hand as they drive the country off a cliff”
Boris Johnson says that his government are getting on with the job and that his government have opened free ports and are encouraging people back to work with the levelling up White Paper to follow PMQs.
Sir Keir Starmer says the PM has more chance of convincing he didn’t have any parties than he does of the economy improving.
He touches on the writing off of PPE and asks why they have wasted so much but been unable to cut taxes. He says Boris Johnson has overseen a ‘pandemic of waste and fraud’
Boris Johnson hits back saying Labour came up with poor solutions and hits out at Labour wasting money saying: “The last time they left office don’t forget they left a note - saying there was no money left.”
Boris Johnson adds he’s proud. Proud of writing off £4.3 billion in covid debt fraud
Sir Keir Starmer asks why the Conservatives claim to be the party of cutting taxes but continually taxing and increasing the National Insurance.
Boris Johnson says that his government are cutting taxes and helping people with the cost of living.
Sir Keir Starmer accuses the PM of “parroting conspiracy theories of violent fascists to score cheap political points. He knows exactly what he’s doing. It’s time to restore some dignity” Boris Johnson refuses to back down on his false accusations from Monday that Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.
Keir Starmer says that his party are continuing to carry out stealth tax and asks why taxes are being raised on working people. He adds: “You can be as stealthy as you like but you can’t hide reality.”
The PM opens PMQs by touching on celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum jubilee.
He is heckle at the mention of ‘party!’ as he outlines celebrations to mark Queen’s platinum jubilee.
Sir Keir Starmer opens PMQs saying: “Theirs is the party of a Winston Churchill. Our parties stood together as we defeated fascism...now their leader stands in the House of Commons parroting conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try and score cheap political point.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of using the “conspiracy theories of violent fascists” to score political points, after Boris Johnson accused him on Monday of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “I just want to say to the members opposite, theirs is the party of Winston Churchill.
“Our parties stood together as we defeated fascism in Europe. Now their leader stands in the House of Commons parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try and score cheap political points. He knows exactly what he is doing, it is time to restore some dignity.”
Mr Johnson replied: “On his first point, I don’t want to make heavy weather of this but I am told that in 2013, he apologised and took full responsibility for what had happened on his watch. I think that was the right thing to do.”
Ahead of PMQs, Alister Jack insisted Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has his “full backing”.
The Scottish Secretary was pressed on whether he agreed with Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg’s view that Mr Ross is a “lightweight”.
Mr Jack told the Commons: “Douglas Ross absolutely is the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, he is put there by the membership because we’re a constitutionally-devolved organisation, he’s doing a very good job, he holds Nicola Sturgeon to account and he has my full backing.”
On separate questions on freeports, Mr Jack said: “I’m very pleased to say we’re very close to agreeing with the Scottish Government two freeports after a lot of initial opposition and resistance.”
The Speaker begins PMQs with a statement on conduct in the House over conduct over misleading the House.
As always the Commons is looking pretty packed ahead of a highly anticipated PMQs...
Boris Johnson has left No 10 to make journey over to the Commons for PMQs.
Will be interesting to see if this is brought up in the chamber today.
Boris Johnson has been heavily criticised after claiming that, when Labour leader Sir Keir was director of public prosecutions, he used his time “prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile”.
While it has been condemned, the statement has not been withdrawn and the PM has not apologised.
Of course we can expect to hear more on Partygate and the Sue Gray report tonight.
The Prime Minister may have attended as many as six events that are being looked into by police, according to reports.
A “bring your own booze party” attended by Boris Johnson during the first Covid lockdown and a gathering to mark his birthday are among 12 parties being investigated.
Further details have since been reported, suggesting the Conservative Party leader was seen heading to a party in his No 11 residence the night his former senior aide Dominic Cummings departed, and that he briefly attended a leaving do for one of his former defence advisers.
In her report, senior Cabinet Office official Sue Gray said just four of the 16 events which she looked into are not subject to Metropolitan Police inquiries.