The PM opens PMQs by touching on celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum jubilee.

He is heckle at the mention of ‘party!’ as he outlines celebrations to mark Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Sir Keir Starmer opens PMQs saying: “Theirs is the party of a Winston Churchill. Our parties stood together as we defeated fascism...now their leader stands in the House of Commons parroting conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try and score cheap political point.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of using the “conspiracy theories of violent fascists” to score political points, after Boris Johnson accused him on Monday of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

