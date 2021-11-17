Sir Keir Starmer opens up with “trust matters” to the PM

He quizzes the Prime Minister on the high speed rail way line for the North , questioning his “levelling up” commitment.

He says the promise has already been made and asks Boris Johnson if he will deliver.

Boris Johnson says the integrated rail plan will be revealed tomorrow saying: “When we produce our integrated rail plan tomorrow... people across the country will see what we’re doing.

The PM calls it “The biggest programme of investment in rail in a century”