PMQs LIVE: Boris Johnson to face questions following election announcement Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to face tough questions in the House of Commons as UK prepares for December 12 polling day. Press F5 or click refresh for the latest updates from Prime Minister's Questions. The Prime Minister is being questioned on the upcoming election. Picture: PA Named Person 'approach' will continue reveals John Swinney Scottish independence: Why does SNP need to hire actors to play Yes converts for £600? – Murdo Fraser 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.