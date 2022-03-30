The fixed penalty notices being issued by the Met relate to a series of around a dozen events in Downing Street and Whitehall over the course of 2020 and 2021 – including one in the Prime Minister’s flat.
Although Mr Johnson is not thought to be among the first group to be hit with fines, the Met have indicated that they expect to issue more fixed penalty notices as their investigations continue.
The Prime Minister and his allies had an indication of public anger about the situation at a party for Tory MPs in London on Tuesday night where bereaved relatives of Covid-19 victims heckled senior Conservatives.
Dozens of grief-stricken relatives who lost loved ones during the pandemic lined up outside the entrance of the Park Plaza hotel, across Westminster Bridge from the House of Commons, to boo guests as they arrived.
PMQs: Boris Johnson to face MPs at PMQs after Met concludes parties in Downing Street did break the law
Last updated: Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 11:42
As well as the fallout over Partygate - this will be the first PMQs since Rishi Sunak delivered his Spring Statement.
The cost-of-living crisis, set to be exacerbated by rising energy bills and the national insurance hike in April, will also add to the Prime Minister’s difficulties.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has refused to say whether Boris Johnson would have to step down if he was issued with a fixed penalty notice.
Mr Raab told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I am not going to comment on hypothetical questions or speculate on an ongoing police investigation.”
He also said the public would not necessarily be told if Mr Johnsons’ wife, Carrie, was issued with a fixed penalty notice.
Lockdown parties in Downing Street did break the law, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has admitted although he denied Boris Johnson had misled Parliament over the issue.
During a round of broadcast interviews, Mr Raab accepted the fact that 20 fixed penalty notices were being issued by the Metropolitan Police meant Covid regulations had been breached – something No 10 repeatedly refused to do on Tuesday.
“I think it is rather different to say that he lied, which suggests that he was deliberately misleading. The PM has not to date been issued with a fixed penalty notice,” Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast.
“Clearly we had the investigations because of the claims, the assertions that were made, which it was right to follow up, and it is clear there were breaches of the law.
“But to jump from that to say the Prime Minister deliberately misled Parliament rather than answering to the best of his ability is just not right.”
Boris Johnson is to face MPs at PMQs
Boris Johnson is to face MPs at PMQs - with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expected to announce the latest restrictions and whether or not they will be lifted in Scotland.