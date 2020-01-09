PM berates Jeremy Corbyn for lack of condemnation of General Qassem Soleimani

Boris Johnson has criticised Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for not condemning the activities of General Qassem Soleimani.

The Prime Minister also expressed his disapproval of the attack by Iran on military bases in Iraq and called for de-escalation.

But Mr Corbyn accused Mr Johnson of prioritising a trade deal with the United States over standing up to US president Donald Trump.

Answering a question from Mr Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday about the legality of the drone strike that killed the Iranian general, Mr Johnson said the US had the right to defend its bases.

“Clearly the strict issue of legality is not for the UK to determine since it was not our operation,” Mr Johnson said.

“But I think most reasonable people would accept that the United States has the right to protect its bases and its personnel.” The PM said General Soleimani had supplied “improvised explosive devices to terrorists, which I’m afraid killed and maimed British troops”. He said he was “very surprised” that Mr Corbyn has not condemned the activities of the Revolutionary Guard commander.

Mr Corbyn asked: “Isn’t the truth, Mr Speaker, that this Prime Minister is unable to stand up to President Trump because he has hitched his wagon to a trade deal with the United States?” Mr Johnson replied: “This is absolute fiction. But what I will say is that the UK will continue to work for de-escalation.”