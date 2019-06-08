Plans for indyref2 energise activists at grassroots level

The Scottish Government’s referendum bill has “energised” pro-independence campaigners who insist its positive message can offer an “antidote” to voter fatigue over Brexit.

Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to hold a plebiscite before the end of the current Holyrood term in 2021 if, as expected, the UK leaves the European Union.

Last month Mike Russell, the SNP’s constitutional affairs spokesman, told MSPs that a potential no deal Brexit would mean “an even greater urgency to give Scotland a choice of a different future”.

Scottish ministers hope the bill laying the framework for future referendums would be passed by MSPs by the end of the year.

While that won’t guarantee any indyref2 can take place, the legislation has been hailed as “an important step in the right direction” by Voices for Scotland, a non-party civic organisation established this year with the aim of engaging with voters sceptical about independence.

Chris Hegarty, the group’s coordinator, told Scotland on Sunday: “Voices for Scotland is the campaigning arm of the Scottish Independence Convention, and the convention’s membership has always been hugely motivated.

“But it’s fair to say that people feel that UK politics is going in a direction that makes it inevitable that Scotland will consider a more positive alternative path in the near future.

“So, yes, people are gearing up for another campaign, ourselves included. Whether that campaign comes sooner or later, we don’t know, but we need to be ready for it.”

Margaret Young, national coordinator of Women For Independence, said the cross-party group had seen an increase in membership inquiries in recent weeks and was planning a relaunch later in the year. Set-up in 2012 to encourage more women to engage with the constitutional debate, WFI was viewed as one of the campaigning success stories of the 2014 referendum.

“We have never gone away,” Young said. “Our membership is quite active. Clearly, with more talk around a referendum we have seen more interest and uptake in membership. The details of the bill are there but it is still at a very early stage. We want to speak to people who are genuinely unsure, or maybe don’t support independence at all.”