The Mirror reported that over 300 pictures have been handed over to Scotland Yard as evidence of rule-breaking parties held in Downing Street.

Sources allege that the Prime Minister was captured raising a can of Estrella beer in a toast in one of the photos, which was taken on June 19, 2020.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In another photograph, he is supposedly seen standing next to Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

According to the Mirror’s sources, several of the pictures given to police were taken by the official Number 10 photographer.

Downing Street has admitted that staff “gathered briefly in in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday”, however, insisted that the celebrations lasted “less than ten minutes”.

At the time of the alleged party, the general public were banned from holding social gatherings indoors, due to Covid restrictions.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently facing pressure from all sides, as partygate revelations continue.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.