Philip Hammond to quit as Chancellor over No Deal Brexit fears

Philip Hammond has announced he is to stand down as Chancellor if Boris Johnson wins the Tory leadership contest.

Hammond says the the prospect of a No Deal Brexit is "unacceptable" and indicated a deal won't be reached by the October 31 deadline set by Mr Johnson. He unveiled his planned departure on the BBC's Andrew Marr show today.

Asked if he was likely to be sacked when either Mr Johnson or the other contender for the leadership, Jeremy Hunt takes over, the Chancellor responded: "I'm sure I'm not going to be sacked because I'm going to resign before we get to that point.

"Assuming that Boris Johnson becomes the next Prime Minister, I understand that his conditions for serving in his Government would include accepting a No Deal Brexit on October 31. That is not something I could ever sign up to.

"It's very important that a Prime Minister has a Chancellor who is very closely aligned to him in terms of policy and I therefore intend to resign Theresa May before she goes to the Palace to tender her own resignation on Wednesday."

Hammond warned that Parliament will be in recess in the build up to the October 31 deadline set by Mr Johnson and the EU will be selecting a new Commission, conspiring against a deal being reached in this timeframe.

"A genuine pursuit of a deal will require a little longer," he added.