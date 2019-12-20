Petition calling for Scottish independence hits 500,000 signatures

An online petition calling for support for an independent Scotland, which was launched during the SNP conference earlier this year, has hit 500,000 signatures in the wake of the general election.

The appeal, which was launched by the Yes campaign, urges Scots to pledge their support to the indy cause. It has now collected 509,000 signatures - over 150,000 new names since the election.

The prospect of a second independence referendum has become a major talking point after the SNP election victory. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

A statement on the website says: "Westminster isn’t working for Scotland. We’ve been ignored too often. It’s time for a fresh start – to choose a different and better path."

The campaign features an open letter from Depute Leader of the SNP Keith Brown in which he states: "We need to focus all our efforts on building an independence majority.

"This work will start with a major new campaign focused on Scotland’s economic potential as an independent country."

In the letter he also states that the party plan is to distribute "An Independent Scotland: Household Guide to every household" in Scotland.

The prospect of a second independence referendum has become a major talking point in Scotland after the SNP secured 47 of Scotland's 59 electoral seats at the general election.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday there needed to be co-operation to "protect Scotland" from the risks of a "Brexit-focused Tory government", and claimed the election result had given the SNP a mandate to ask for a second independence referendum.

The UK Government has consistently said it will refuse a Section 30 order and that the result of the 2014 referendum must be respected.

The Conservative Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, that the Scottish Government should concentrate on improving Scotland's hospitals and schools rather than trying to re-run an independence referendum they promised would be a once in a generation event.