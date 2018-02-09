Pete Wishart confirms interest in becoming SNP depute leader

Pete Wishart is latest MSP to confirm he is considering standing as SNP depute leader arguing the party has to win back Leave voters.

The Perth and North Perthshire MP also believes the party has to consider how to overcome the challenges that lie in the way of securing a Yes vote in a second referendum.

Mr Wishart said there should be an “honest assessment” of why the SNP lost 21 seats in last year’s General Election.

A key part of his strategy will be taking a “graduated approach” for an independent Scotland rejoining the EU. This would be done in steps with Scotland first achieving membership of the European Economic Area (EEA), then the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) before achieving full EU membership.

Writing in the National, Mr Wishart appeared to take a side-swipe at Nicola Sturgeon’s existing Brexit strategy, which is tied to Scotland’s relationship with the EU despite one million Scots voting Leave.

Mr Wishart said the party had to “united the Yes movement and span the differing views about the European Union.”

He said: “On the EU there is no point chastising Leave SNP voters by simply extolling the virtues of an EU they feel alienated from. We have to construct a way forward that can enlist them and with which they can feel comfortable with.

“Unless something dramatically happens within the next few months Scotland will find itself out of the EU as part of the UK in a year’s time and we have to face up to that reality.

I would suggest a graduated approach for an independent Scotland rejoining the European Union with a series of steps and breaks where we can properly consider our progress. These steps would be EEA, then EFTA then full EU membership.”

He added: “The last and most important step of rejoining the EU should only be taken with, at the very least, the full consent of an independent Scottish Parliament with a majority of members who have been elected on a platform of rejoining the European Union. This approach, I believe, would bring back many EU voters that we have lost over the past year.”

Mr Wishart said a new case for Scottish independence had to be “urgently constructed”.

“The most obvious issue that requires our attention is the question of a second independence referendum,” he wrote.

“We need to start to design a roadmap to secure a successful outcome with an honest assessment of the difficulties that have still to be confronted. I have already argued that we need a to craft a brand new independence offering meeting the realities of where we find ourselves within the UK hurtling disastrously out of the European Union. The White Paper of the last referendum is now a historical document for another political era. A new case needs to be urgently constructed.”

He added: “As a party we need to properly discuss where we find ourselves with an honest assessment of why we lost so many SNP MPs last year. Critically we have to better understand why so many supporters of independence were reluctant to support the SNP in last year’s election. We also need to be more agile and nimble in response to the quickly changing Scottish political environment.

Mr Wishart, a former musician with the band Runrig, is a veteran of SNP politics. His prolific use of twitter has caused controversy in the past. Notably, he was taken to task for describing No voters as “Nawbags” and Blairites as “incontinent old relatives.”

Mr Wishart joins James Dornan, the MSP for Glasgow Cathcart, in the race to replace Angus Robertson.

