Pensions in an independent Scotland and Carrie Johnson: The Scotsman debates the big issues on political podcast The Steamie

That’s one of the thorny issues debated as The Scotsman’s politics team debates another big week at Holyrood and Wesminster on the latest episode of podcast The Steamie.

The SNP, led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford, have argued the UK Government would be liable to pay Scots for their historic National Insurance contributions

Political editor Alistair Grant, political correspondents Jane Bradley and Conor Matchett, and Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown debate the questions around this argument, asking is the SNP’s position the case – or is it a bit more complicated?

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live.

The team question whether these issues such as pensions are really important in terms of persuading voters to back independence.

Carrie Johnson and the briefings that emerged around her across the weekend are also debated in detail.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's wife has claimed "bitter ex-officials" are trying to discredit her after a new biography made claims about her alleged influence on Mr Johnson’s decision-making.

