Parliament ‘can still halt’ a no-deal Brexit

A Tory rebel has joined Labour in insisting there is still time to stop a no-deal Brexit despite claims that it could be too late.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve said MPs could bring down the government to prevent such a departure, after it was reported a senior aide to Boris Johnson believes it is no longer possible.

Dominic Cummings told ministers that Mr Johnson could take the UK out of the European Union even if pro-Remain MPs forced a general election, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

But Mr Grieve told the BBC Mr Cummings, who masterminded the Vote Leave campaign, is “the master of disinformation”.

“He’s right when he points out that for the House of Commons to prevent a no-deal Brexit against the wishes of administration that is hell-bent on delivering it come what may, there are a whole series of obstacles,” he said.

“So he has a point, but I think he may also be missing the point that there are a number of things the House of Commons can do, including bringing down the government and setting up a new one in its place.”

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth also disagreed it was too late to stop no-deal and said Labour was working with former ministers “foolishly” sacked by Mr Johnson in his debut reshuffle.