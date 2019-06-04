Parking income shortfall for Argyll and Bute Council despite tickets increase

Car parking income in Argyll and Bute is almost £50,000 short of its target – despite an almost 20 per cent increase in the number of parking tickets being given out.

A council report has revealed that income from parking charges has suffered a £15,000 decline between January and March, while revenue from parking tickets has fallen by £20,000.

Part of the blame has been attributed to the delay in implementing controversial parking charges at Duck Bay, on Loch Lomondside.

The difference between the financial target and actual income was nearly £47,000 between January and March – compared to a difference of £34,000 from October to December.

Council performance and improvement officer Sonya Thomas said in her report: “The income for financial quarter four was £950,084 which represents a shortfall of £46,992 against the target income of £997,076. This is due in part due to a delay in progressing traffic regulation order for Duck Bay, on and off street parking.

“However other impacts through year may have arisen from poor weather or other events. The income for FQ3 was £800,441 which represents a shortfall of £34,367 against the target income of £834,808. The shortfall may be, in part, due to a delay in income arising from the new ‘pay by phone’ system, however, it should be noted that a shortfall of £35,000 is being predicted this financial year.

“The breakdown of the shortfall is -£20,000 for decriminalised parking enforcement (DPE) and -£15,000 for parking receipts. The DPE shortfall may be down to better driver behaviour generating less penalty charge notices as they begin to follow the council’s parking rules.

“The shortfall in parking receipts is more difficult to explain. It may be due to poor weather, lack of events or other unknowns.”