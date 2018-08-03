P1 pupils entitled to "withdraw" from national tests

The Scottish Government has been accused of "deceiving" parents over national testing of Primary 1 pupils after it emerged youngsters are legally entitled to withdraw from the controversial assessments

Email correspondence from civil servants released through Freedom of Information reveals "there is no legal requirement" to sit the exams.

The Liberal Democrats, who released the emails, claim this compares with official guidance on the tests which make no mention of opting out. Schools and local authorities have also claimed the exams are mandatory, according to parents.

It emerged this week that many children have been left in tears over the tests with teachers also critical of them.

Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: "Parents have the right to withdraw their children from national testing. However, the SNP Government hasn't lifted a finger to tell them and deliberately avoided answering straight questions from parents about this. They have set out to deceive parents and people will be appalled by this.

"The Government hasn't told parents anything and stonewalled them when they asked directly. They have done everything possible to give the impression that they are mandatory when they aren't."

The email released today show Scottish Government civil servant David Yeung responding to questions from Glasgow City Council about the rights of parents to withdraw youngsters from the exams.

"There is no legal requirement to sit the SNSA," Mr Yeung states.

"On that basis the children can be withdrawn."

The Lib Dems point to the release of hundreds of complaints from teacher and parents about the Primary 1 tests. Among these were parents who say they were not given a straight answer when asked if the testing was mandatory.