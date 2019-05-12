Outlander star Sam Heughan reveals support for Scottish Greens

One of Scotland’s most recognisable stars, actor Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role in the Outlander series, has backed the Scottish Greens for the upcoming EU elections.

The A-list endorsement was revealed today in an exclusive in the Sunday Mail, which also became the first national newspaper ever to throw its weight behind a Green vote.

Sam Heughan said:“Green ideas are on the move so it would be great to see a Green MEP elected for Scotland to stand up for our place in Europe, and to help turn the climate crisis into an opportunity for a fairer society too.”

Patrick Harvie MSP, co-convenor of the Scottish Greens, said:“Sam’s a fantastic ambassador for Scotland and has a long record of standing up for our natural environment.

“His backing – adding to the Green’s first ever endorsement from a national Scottish newspaper – shows that the Green movement is changing the face of politics and that we now have a huge opportunity to elect Maggie Chapman as Scotland’s first ever Green MEP on 23 May.”

