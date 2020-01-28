One-third of EU nationals in Scotland yet to apply for settled status

More than a third of EU nationals living in Scotland have yet to apply for permanent residency through the UK Government’s settled status scheme, according to official figures.

The Home Office said there was still “plenty of time” to apply before next year’s deadline.

There are an estimated 238,000 EU nationals living in Scotland. Picture: Jane Barlow

Holyrood migration minister Ben Macpherson said EU citizens in Scotland had been “forced to live with unacceptable levels of uncertainty about how Brexit will affect their lives, their careers and their families”.

There are an estimated 237,000 citizens of other member states living north of the Border. Home Office statistics show, that as of December 31 last year, 135,800 had applied for the right to remain once the UK leaves the EU on Friday.

Campaigners have criticised the scheme as being unnecessarily awkward for applicants. But the Home Office insisted support was on offer to help those who wanted to apply.

READ MORE: Sturgeon’s Scottish immigration visa plan refused

The scheme processes the applications of EU citizens currently living in the UK to allow them to remain in the UK after Brexit.

Anyone currently living in the UK who is an EU citizen will have to apply by June 30 in order to be allowed to stay in the country.

Successful applicants will be given either settled or pre-settled status.

A spokeswoman for The 3 Million, which campaigns on behalf of EU citizens living in the Uk, said: “EU citizens living in the UK were promised by now Prime Minister Boris Johnson that there will be no change for them and that they will automatically be granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

“This promise was broken - EU citizens do not automatically get their new status, they have to apply to stay in their homes.

“And those who miss the tight deadline become unlawful immigrants. People who have made their home in the UK for years will suddenly be unable to rent, open a bank account, access healthcare or jobs.”

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said there was a range of support available to help EU citizens in Scotland apply, including over 40 assisted digital locations for people with limited computer skills,

They added: “EU citizens have made an enormous contribution to the UK and we want them to stay, and more than 135,800 EU citizens in Scotland had applied so far.

“The EU Settlement Scheme is free, there is still plenty of time to apply before the deadline on June 30, 2021, and there is support online, in person and by phone.

“We have also awarded funding to eight voluntary and community organisations based in Scotland to support EU citizens, who may need extra help in applying.”

Mr Macpherson said: “We have been consistently clear that the UK Government’s EU Settlement Scheme is the wrong approach and we have repeatedly called for this to be changed.

“We believe EU citizens should not have to apply to retain rights they already have and we want the UK Government to provide people with physical proof of their status.”

“Our message to EU nationals is simple: this is your home, you are welcome here and we want you to stay. That is why we launched the Stay in Scotland campaign which highlights how much we value the contributions made by EU citizens living and working in Scotland and sets out the practical ways we will continue to support EU citizens living in Scotland.”