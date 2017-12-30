One of Scotland’s largest landowners made a Knight

A Scottish duke has been handed a rare honour by being made a Knight of the Thistle by the Queen.

Richard Scott, the Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry, becomes a “sir” following his appointment to the Order of the Thistle, the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland.

The Duke of Buccleuch . Picture: Gareth Easton

It honours Scottish men and women who have held public office or contributed in a particular way to public life.

READ MORE: Teacher who had kneecap kicked off by pupil leads £470k compensation

READ MORE: In Full: Scots recognised in New Year Honours list

There are just 16 knights within the order, in addition to certain members of the royal family - the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal.

The Duke of Buccleuch’s appointment to the order was announced on Friday evening in The London Gazette.

The appointment of the Duke, one of Britain’s largest landowners, will be backdated to St Andrew’s Day 2017.

A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke’s appointment and said he will also act as the Lord High Commissioner - the Queen’s representative - to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2018.

The annual Kirk gathering will get under way on Saturday May 19, the same day as the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014