Number 10 mocked over ‘gaffe-filled’ Burns Night guest list

Downing Street faced ridicule on social media after a guests list for a Burns Night reception at Number 10 was littered with errors.

Theresa May invited a select list of Scotland’s great and good for a haggis supper on Monday evening, but the Downing Street press operation faced embarrassment after getting several guests’ names wrong - including a number of Scottish Conservative MPs.

The West Aberdeenshire MP Andrew Bowie’s name was listed as ‘Bowies’ on the list sent out to media, while the Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid was named as ‘Dugauid’.

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson also had a ‘p’ mistakenly added to his name.

SocialBite founder Josh Littlejohn, who has raised millions of pounds to combat homelessness, was wrongly called John, while the surname of Standard Life chief executive Keith Skeoch was misspelled as ‘Sceogh’.

Several prominent Scottish organisations represented on the 39-name list also had their titles given incorrectly, including the Scottish Rugby Union, called the‘Scottish RFU’, and the Scotch Whisky Association, listed as the ‘Scottish Whisky Association’.

The name of Sir Henry Angest, the Swiss financier, Perthshire estate owner and donor to Conservative campaigns north and south of the border whose personal estate was valued at £45 billion in 2010, was spelled correctly.

The Prime Minister hailed Burns Night as a symbol of the UK’s “enduring Union”.

Guests were served a Scottish menu prepared by Masterchef star Gary Maclean.