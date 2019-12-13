'Not my Prime Minister' - protesters descend on Westminster and clash with police

Hundreds of protesters have descended on the capital in the wake of Boris Johnson's election victory.

A heavy police presence was seen close to the Cenotaph in Whitehall, which was cordoned off as clashes broke out.

Demonstrators carrying placards with the slogans No to Boris Johnson, No to Racism and Defy Tory Rule cried out 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn' and let off red smoke flares during angry protests.

They travelled down Whitehall before moving towards Millbank and Horseferry Road, shouting "the people, united, we will never be defeated".

Police were overheard shouting "box them in" as they tried to contain the crowds with a cordon.