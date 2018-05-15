North Korea to suspend South Korea talks over US military drills

Reports say that North Korea has announced that it will be suspending the scheduled talks with South Korea over claims US military drills in the country are “intentional provocation”.

The news comes after tensions seemed to be easing in the region last month when North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss denuclearization in the peninsula.

Recent reports stated that recent satellite imagery had even showed that North Korea had begun dismantling facilities at its nuclear test site.

Now however, the recent joint exercises between the US and South Korea have been cited as a rehearsal for a “potential invasion of the country”, according to KCNA, North Korea’s state media outlet.