‘No Russian money or interference’ in Leave campaign funding, claims Arron Banks

Controversial Leave campaigner Arron Banks has insisted there is “no Russian money and no interference” after a probe was launched into “suspected criminal offences” over millions of pounds of campaign funding during the Brexit referendum.

Mr Banks, the subject of a National Crime Agency probe into the source of payments worth £8 million, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that all the money came from a UK-registered firm, Rock Services.

The investigation was launched after the elections watchdog said it had reasonable grounds to suspect that Mr Banks was not the true source of the cash.

But the businessman told The Andrew Marr Show: “There was no Russian money and no interference of any type. I want to be absolutely clear about that.

“The money came from Rock Services which was a UK limited company, it was generated out of insurance business written in the UK.

“Contrary to some of the press reports in the FT (Financial Times) and other Remain-leaning publications, we insure nearly half a million customers a year - the size of Manchester.

“We turn over £250 million of premiums, it’s a sizeable business.”

Co-founder of Leave.EU Mr Banks said Rock Services has “all sorts of revenues” but did not detail them.

He said: “Rock Services has all sorts of revenues - we insure half a million people.

“I know it’s complex for journalists to understand but we know what this is about - it’s about undermining Article 50 and the Brexit result.

“It’s a group of vicious MPs who have grouped together with the Guardian and the FT.”

Mr Banks responded to the front page of Sunday’s Observer, which claimed staff at his Eldon Insurance business in Bristol had worked for Leave.EU from its offices.

The newspaper cited emails leaked to it by whistleblowers.

Mr Banks told Marr: “I can say that was reported to the Electoral Commission and people who did work for Eldon were transferred over on short-term contracts legally and it was reported through the Electoral Commission in the right way.

“You are talking about emails that were stolen from us.”

In a typically blunt performance, Mr Banks was asked why he wrote to constituents of Damian Collins, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, calling him a “snake in the grass”.

Mr Banks replied: “Well he is.”

Mr Banks was asked about a report in the Sunday Times that he would back Remain if the 2016 referendum were re-run.

He replied: “What I said was that the corruption I have seen in British politics, the sewer that exists and the disgraceful behaviour of the Government over what they are doing with Brexit and how they are selling out, means that if I had my time again I think we would have been better to probably remain and not unleash these demons.”