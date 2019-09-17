No room for People's Vote as Jo Swinson pledges to stop Brexit 'on day one'

Jo Swinson has decisively shifted her party’s stance on Brexit ahead of a snap election to make the Liberal Democrats the party of revoking Article 50 and remaining in the EU, as she delivered a first party conference speech as leader that made no mention of a second referendum on Europe.

Pitching herself as a candidate for Prime Minister at the head of an unlikely Lib Dem majority government, Ms Swinson said she would “revoke Article 50 on day one” and cancel Brexit.

While a so-called People’s Vote on whether to stay in the EU remains Lib Dem policy, there was no mention of it in a speech that saw Ms Swinson pledge to introduce ‘wellbeing audits’ part of the budget process, and adopt a Scottish-style public health approach to tackling knife crime.

The Lib Dem leader got a standing ovation from cheering party members gathered in Bournemouth as she told them: “Today I am standing here as your candidate for Prime Minister”.

“The first task is clear,” she went on. “We must stop Brexit.

“And we are crystal clear: a Liberal Democrat majority government will revoke Article 50 on day one.

“Because there is no Brexit that will be good for our country.”

Ms Swinson made light of the Prime Minister’s complicated personal life, joking that “commitment has never been Boris Johnson’s strong suit”, and told delegates: “This Brexiteer Government wants to pay for their ideology with other people’s jobs”.

She compared the forces behind the Brexit vote to the push for Scottish independence, claiming they were both driven by “hate, fear and division”.

“For those of us who had lived through the 2014 independence referendum in Scotland, it all felt too familiar,” Ms Swinson said.

“I am Scottish. I am British. I am European.

“Scottish nationalism and English nationalism would both have me choose. But there is no contradiction.

“I am a proud Scot. I love our United Kingdom, and I feel stronger as part of the European family.”

The Lib Dem leader became emotional as she told party members that her father, who died last year, had a “huge influence” on her life.

“He encouraged me to believe that we can change things for the better.

“He encouraged me to challenge the way things are.

“And above all, he taught me always to keep learning, to be curious, to ask questions.

“Actually, that’s what any good liberal does.”