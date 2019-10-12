No limit on number of gigs at Edinburgh’s garden stage says council

Council chiefs in Edinburgh have ruled out imposing a cap on the number of events staged in Princes Street Gardens - as the city’s status as a world-leading cultural capital would be put at risk.

Donald Wilson, the council’s culture chief, has warned of a “steady and unstoppable” decline for the city’s global reputation if it started to turn away promoters and organisers.

Mr Wilson, who was speaking days before an international fundraising campaign to help pay for an overhaul of the gardens gets underway in New York, said imposing a “cap or upper limit” on what the gardens could be used for would sent out the wrong message.

He said it was “absolutely vital” that the planned creation of a new amphitheatre for open-air concerts to replace the existing run-down Ross Bandstand went ahead.

Heritage campaigners, community groups and environmentalists have demanded a clampdown on the “commercialisation” of the gardens ahead of plans being submitted for a new £25 million arena within months.

Cllr Wilson said the economic benefits generated by the city’s festivals and events were not fully understood by the public.

He is in favour of community events being staged in the park every week as part of a strategy to “widen and deepen festival and event participation,” citing its 18th century origins of the “pleasure grounds.

Mr Wilson spoke out days after organisers of Edinburgh’s world-famous Hogmanay celebrations warned that the event’s future wold be put at risk if a clampdown is ordered on the “commercialisation” of Princes Street Gardens over the winter.

Underbelly,, which has an £800,000 annual contract to produce the two events, say the scale and quality of three-day Hogmanay festival is now reliant on income generated from market stalls, bars and fairground rides.

Mr Wilson said: “It’s vitally important that the city is seen as being open for business and that people get a welcome to Edinburgh.

Some people are of the belief that you can cap or put an upper limit on certain things. As soon as you put out that kind of message you risk starting a decline. One-off things start a drift. If we start saying we are not open and are not interested in events it will begin a steady and unstoppable decline in terms of the festivals and events in the city, and our international reputation. The economic benefit of events is vital to the city. People under-estimate that.

“One good thing about the challenging of the value of festivals and events is that it makes people think about why we have them, and their purpose and benefit. There are many opinions concerts in the gardens and I know they are not to everyone’s taste, but they are to others. They are very popular and we have to take account of that.

“The use of the gardens hasn’t changed and I’m not envisaging it changing in the future. There has been talk of privatisation or selling off the gardens. That is absolutely not the case. They will remain 100 per cent under the ownership of the gardens and we will be controlling and managing them.”