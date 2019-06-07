Nigel Farage visits Downing Street to demand role in Brexit talks

Nigel Farage has handed a letter to Downing Street to demand involvement in the Brexit negotiation process.

The letter, addressed to the Prime Minister and copied to all the Conservative leadership candidates, reads: “The electorate have asked for us to come into the negotiating team and we are ready to do so immediately.”

After handing the letter to security inside Downing Street, the Brexit Party leader said: “We’ve got 55 days now of total impasse, while the government spends all its time working out who the next prime minister is.

“We’ve only got less than five months until we’re due to leave. We would love to start helping now. This is us saying to you: we’re not a protest party, we actually want responsibility, we want to get involved.”

When asked about losing the Peterborough by-election in which his party’s candidate came a close second to Labour, Mr Farage said: “Did we? I don’t know, if you think zero to 29 per cent in a couple of weeks is losing, then it’s losing.”

When asked who he thinks will be the next leader of the Conservative Party, Mr Farage said: “I haven’t got a clue.”