Nigel Farage backs new party if exit from EU is delayed

Nigel Farage has said he will stand for a new Brexit Party if the UK’s departure from the European Union is delayed.

The Brexit Party has been officially registered with the Electoral Commission allowing it to field candidates at upcoming elections.

Former Ukip leader Mr Farage said the new party “has my absolutely full support” and he would stand for it in May’s European Parliament elections if the UK has not left the EU by that point.

The new party was a “live vehicle” which could be “mobilised” if Brexit is delayed.

Brexit is due to take place on 29 March but Mr Farage said that if MPs “kick the can down the road” by extending Article 50 “then logically we would have to fight European elections and I would certainly stand in them in those circumstances”.

He said MPs considering such a move “need to be aware there could be a very serious electoral threat to them”.

The party’s founder, Catherine Blaiklock, said that “a number of hundred” Conservative members have expressed an interest in defecting, a number she claimed could rise to thousands.

Ms Blaiklock said: “No country has ever signed a treaty like this except under war terms. This is a wake-up call.”