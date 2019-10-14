Nicola Sturgeon won't rule out legal challenge over Westminster's refusal to stage indyref2

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will not rule out a legal challenge over Westminster's refusal to allow Scotland to stage a second independence referendum.

The First Minister today said when she will "cross that bridge" when she reaches it, as she stepped up the pressure on Boris Johnson to grant a Section 30 order which would allow Holyrood to hold a vote on leaving the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon says Scots will back independence by a "significant margin"

And the SNP leader, in Aberdeen for the party's Autumn conference, insisted that Scots would vote for independence by a "significant margin" if another referendum is staged. Ms Sturgeon revealed that she is to seek a Section 30 order from Westminster in the coming weeks, but this has so far been rejected by the UK Government, which has control over the constitution.

The Scottish Government insists this position is "unsustainable" but has rejected holding an unauthorised "wildcat" referendum. But Ms Sturgeon would not rule out a legal challenge when quizzed about this today.

"I'm going to take things step by step" Ms Sturgeon said when quizzed about a possible legal challenge on BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland today.

"If and when we reach that bridge I will come and talk to you and set out how I intend to cross it."

Asked again if a legal challenge was "an option", Ms Sturgeon added: "I'm not going to get drawn into options or speculate about what might happen in the future."

She insisted that her "Plan A", for a legally binding referendum, following the precedent of the Edinburgh Agreement signed by David Cameron and Alex Salmond, which paved the way for the 2014 vote, is the way to proceed.

""It's the one that is best capable of delivering independence."

The First Minister insisted that the divisions which followed the Brexit referendum, following a narrow 51%-49% result were not "inevitable." Polling evidence suggests Scots are split down the middle on the issue of independence, but Ms Sturgeon believes that she can win a resounding victory if Scots are asked again about leaving the UK.

"I believe this will be the case, I can't sit here and prove it to you now, but when Scotland comes to take this decision again, Scotland will vote by a significant margin to be an independent country."

