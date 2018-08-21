Nicola Sturgeon will visit Catalonia to ‘strengthen relationship’

Have your say

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to make an official visit to Catalonia.

According to The Herald newspaper, Sturgeon accepted the invitation from Catalan president Quim Torra to visit Barcelona in a sign of closer ties between the two pro-independence governments.

The two leaders met at Bute House in Edinburgh last month.

The Scottish newspaper gained access to the minutes of the meeting through freedom of information laws.

Mr Torra had been in Edinburgh to discuss the plight of Clara Ponsati, the St Andrews University Professor then facing extradition to Spain.

The Catalan Government said it hoped to set a date in the coming weeks.

The minutes of the Bute House event said the two leaders discussed the “challenging situation” in Catalonia.

“They agreed that the way forward for Catalonia must be through peaceful and democratic solutions involving dialogue between the Spanish and Catalan authorities, respecting the right to self-determination of the Catalan people.

“The President extended an invite to the First Minister to visit Barcelona, the First Minister indicated she would be delighted to do so.”

The two governments also agreed to strengthen trading links.

According to The Herald, the Scottish Government also emphasised “opportunities for bilateral cooperation”.

A spokeswoman for the Catalan government said: “It’s true that the last meeting between President Torra and the First Minister was a warm meeting and they agreed on a lot of issues and there was a good relationship between them. The aim [of the visit] is to strengthen that.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson added: “The First Minister had a productive meeting with President Torra and we will look towards opportunities to work together in the future.”