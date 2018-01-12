Nicola Sturgeon warns Scottish businesses must get more women in boardrooms

Have your say

Nicola Sturgeon has warned Scotland’s business leaders could face unprecedented “reputational damage” over stalling progress in getting more women into boardrooms.

She warned of a looming public backlash over a lack of female directors and called on firms to “inject new momentum” into efforts at equal representation.

A recent review indicated the progress was slowing on the issue.

The First Minister was addressing business leaders at a Hampton-Alexander Review event, hosted by the Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

The independent review was commissioned by the UK government to look at ways to increase the number of women in senior positions in FTSE 350 companies.