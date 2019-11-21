Nicola Sturgeon warns Brexit will push 130,000 Scots into poverty

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that 130,000 Scots could be pushed into poverty as a result of Brexit as she urged voters to put the country's "future in Scotland's hands."

The First Minister warned that there remains a "very real " prospect of the UK leaving the EU without a future trade deal as Boris Johnson refuses to extend beyond the 2020 "transition" deadline.

Scottish Government analysis has found that a No Deal scenario could result in a further 130,000 Scots being pushed into poverty.

Read more: FMQs: Sturgeon under fire over private firm doing "knee and hip ops" in Scots hospital

“A vote for the SNP is a vote to escape Brexit and put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands," Ms Sturgeon said as she hit the campaign trail in Glasgow today.

“Scotland didn’t vote for Brexit – and we shouldn’t have to pay the price in jobs and household incomes.

“People like Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg don’t have to worry about the impact their Brexit chaos will have on the cost of living.

“The biggest impact will be borne by those who can afford it least. In a No Deal scenario, 130,000 people in Scotland could be pushed into poverty.

“And if Boris Johnson is re-elected, that wouldn’t be the end of Brexit – it would only be the beginning."

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon confirms she would not use nuclear weapon

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation charity has previously warned of price rises, falls in real wages, lower employment and lower tax revenues and said that areas with high levels of child poverty are highly exposed to changes in trade with the EU and the potential loss of EU funding.

Speaking ahead of a campaign event in Glasgow, Nicola Sturgeon said: “The SNP are taking radical action to tackle poverty, including a ground-breaking new Scottish Child Payment – but as long as key powers are held at Westminster we’ll have one hand tied behind our back.

“Families on low incomes can’t afford more years of a Tory government determined to impose Brexit on Scotland – and only the SNP can beat the Tories in Scotland.

“Scotland needs to escape Brexit and choose our own future so that we can tackle poverty and improve living standards – instead of being at the mercy of a Tory government we didn’t vote for.”