FM: “Sir David Norgrove, the Chair of the UK Statistics Authority says in his reply that I - again, I’m quoting - “correctly stated that the figure for England was more than 20 per cent higher than the figure for Scotland.”

“While acknowledging that there are other equally accurate ways to cite the statistics he concludes as follows: “the data does suggest that the rate of infection is lower in Scotland than in England”.

“To me what matters is that Scotland is doing better now than we were before Christmas, and better than we might have been had we not taken action to stem transmission.

“How we are faring relative to England is not, in my view, the key comparison.