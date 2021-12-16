You can follow the updates in our live blog right now.
FMQs LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to give an update on Omicron in Scotland
Last updated: Thursday, 16 December, 2021, 12:43
Could we see further restrictions in Scotland?
John Swinney said yesterday that the Scottish Government cannot rule out further restrictions before Christmas to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
Mark Griffin asks whether the Scottish Government will require large retail stores to close on New Year’s Day 2022 so that retail workers can spend the day with their loved ones.
Nicola Sturgeon says she appreciates the efforts of retail workers who have worked during the parliament, but will not see all businesses close. She does urge employers to do so however.
Stuart McMillan asks what the Scottish Government’s response is to the latest household waste statistics from SEPA, which reportedly show a small reduction in household recycling in 2020 compared with 2019.
The FM says the stats are disappointing but that the Scottish Government are keen to meet targets.
Ariane Burgess asks the First Minister how a Just Transition can be secured for the Highlands and Islands.
The First Minister says that it is crucial that Scotland exploits green resources and capture the economic benefits and cites the Port of Nigg
Anas Sarwar says the public will not appreciate “politics or bickering” at this time and calls for members of the public to continue to follow the advice.
He asks the FM what is being done to “prevent a cancer catastrophe” over concerns over cancer treatment while the NHS is under pressure amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nicola Sturgeon says figures suggest the NHS is beginning to catch up on some of the treatment backlogs and that the NHS will be more firmly on the road to recovery when the nation cuts Covid cases.
Douglas Ross adds to his argument over the timing and confusion of some of the advice given to businesses. He says there has been confusion, but the First Minister says that while lives are at stake, timing is crucial to save lives.
FM says new regulations for businesses will come into effect at a minute past midnight tomorrow morning. She once again calls for the UK Government to support saying there is simply no mechanisms available to the devolved administrations” to offer the scale of financial support required.
“I think that what businesses want, and what businesses need, more than anything right now, is for the Chancellor of the Exchequer, at his desk, putting the financial support schemes in place that will stop them going to the wall.”
Douglas Ross once again hits out at businesses being made to suffer and a lack of guidance. Ross asks about the emergency cancellation compensation for businesses.
Nicola Sturgeon calls on the UK Government to put financial schemes in place to protect them and adds “We will get the £100m... as quickly as we can” to businesses.
Nicola Sturgeon confirms that detailed guidance about new Covid rules should be published shortly confirming she signed it off before heading to the chamber for FMQs. She also confirmed the regulations will come into effect from midnight tonight