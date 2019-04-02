Nicola Sturgeon to meet Theresa May for urgent Brexit talks

Nicola Sturgeon has travelled to London to hold urgent talks with the Prime Minister over Brexit.

The First Minister, who last night accused Theresa May of “kicking the can” over Brexit following a seven-hour Cabinet emergency summit, flew to the UK capital this morning.

Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Downing Street has confirmed Mrs May will meet with Ms Sturgeon today.

The Prime Minister yesterday confirmed she would ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline to “break the logjam” in Parliament.

Mrs May will also hold talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn today to agree a plan acceptable to both, which can be put to the House of Commons ahead of the 10 April summit of the European Council.

READ MORE: Brexit: Theresa May offers ‘national unity’ talks to break deadlock

She did not originally extend that offer further to include the SNP, which hold the third most seats of any party in the House of Commons.

In a response posted on Twitter last night, Ms Sturgeon questioned Mrs May’s plan after the speech, saying: “This does seem very much like PM kicking the can and, yet again, delaying making any decision that could break her Cabinet.”

“What is missing is an answer from her to the question that many MPs faced up to last night – what is the compromise she is willing to make?”

Ms Sturgeon claimed Mrs May’s position could represent a “trap”.

She posted: “If MPs allow 12 April to pass with no commitment to fight Euro elections, May 22 becomes the inescapable exit day...and PM would then be able to say it’s my deal or no deal. Parliament needs to be very wary about a potential trap.”

The First Minister then added in a third post: “The sensible way forward – and I think the one PM would take if this was a serious attempt to build consensus – is agree to fight election, seek longer delay and allow option of public vote on what Commons agrees.”

MP Nick Boles, who dramatically quit the Tory Party on Monday night, has meanwhile said Mrs May’s top ministerial team was probably the “worst Cabinet collectively” in recorded history.

He told the BBC: “There are some fine people in the Cabinet, genuinely, people who would have been in a Cabinet in any age, but this is the worst Cabinet collectively not only in my lifetime, but I think probably in recorded history.

“Were I still a member of the Conservative Party, one of the contributions I would have made to the debate about the leadership election, that will have to come because Theresa May has announced that she is going to stand down, is that it should not be anyone who is or has been in the Cabinet since 2017.

“None of them in my view has earned the right to lead the country after Brexit. They are all compromised by their collective failure to lead, to unite, to get behind one plan, to sell that plan, to communicate.

“They have all put themselves first, they have all been cowardly when they should have been brave, they have been selfish when they should have been cooperative. None of them should be prime minister after Brexit.”