Nicola Sturgeon tells MPs: Take this chance to stop Brexit

MPs must seize their best chance since the Brexit referendum to keep the UK in the EU, Nicola Sturgeon has said ahead of tonight’s historic vote in the House of Commons.

The First Minister said the almost certain defeat of Theresa May’s agreement with Brussels meant the “door to staying in the EU is now clearly open”.

Theresa May speaks with Valerie Muni during a visit to the Portmeirion factory in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Just 73 days before the UK is set to end its 46-year membership of the EU, Parliament will finally have its say on the terms of Brexit, but it is unlikely to end the uncertainty as MPs struggle to reach a consensus on what should follow.

In an unprecedented warning by the Prime Minister that underlines Downing Street’s desperation, Mrs May told MPs that allowing a no-deal Brexit could lead to the break-up of the UK. She will close tonight’s debate, making a final appeal before MPs walk through the division lobbies to decide on as many as 12 amendments before a final ‘meaningful vote’.

Wrecking attempts MPs are set to mount include a bid by the SNP to extend the Article 50 process and delay Brexit to allow time for a second EU referendum.

In her final message ahead of today’s vote, the First Minister said: “People in Scotland voted overwhelmingly against Brexit.

“The door to staying in the EU is now clearly open and Westminster MPs must not slam it shut.”

Ms Sturgeon claimed “the chances of remaining are at their highest since the EU referendum”.

She said: “MPs must therefore come together to vote down this bad deal, rule out no deal, extend the Article 50 process and call another referendum. This opportunity must be grasped.”

Brussels came to the government’s aid in the final 36 hours before the vote, publishing letters that offered what the Prime Minister insisted were legally enforceable assurances the controversial Irish border ‘backstop’ would not be needed. But they were dismissed by Brexiteers and the government’s one-time DUP allies, who said “there is nothing new ... nothing has changed”.

In a further blow, Tory MP Gareth Johnson resigned as a government whip to oppose Mrs May’s deal. “Over these next 24 hours, give this deal a second look,” Mrs May pleaded with MPs in the Commons yesterday. “No, it is not perfect. And yes, it is a compromise.

“But when the history books are written, people will look at the decision of this House tomorrow and ask: Did we deliver on the country’s vote to leave the European Union?

“Did we safeguard our economy, our security and our Union? Or did we let the British people down?”

Mrs May’s government has previously insisted that “no deal is better than a bad deal” and dismissed any suggestion that a second independence referendum could take place as a result of Brexit.

But she asked her critics: “What would a no-deal Brexit do to strengthen the hand of those campaigning for Scottish independence – or indeed those demanding a border poll in Northern Ireland?

“Surely this is the real threat to our Union.”

The letters between Mrs May and EU chiefs did not set a firm end date for the backstop, which will come into force if a trade deal that prevents a hard border in Ireland isn’t agreed by the end of 2020.

The insurance policy for the border would see the whole UK remain under EU customs rules, but would also apply a different set of EU regulations and standards in Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

In their letters, Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and council president Donald Tusk confirmed the EU did not want the “suboptimal” trade conditions of the backstop to come into force and would seek a free trade agreement “very rapidly”.

In a potentially significant shift, Brussels also confirmed it would consider alternative “facilitative arrangements and technologies” to prevent a hard border that have been suggested by Brexiteers.

However, EU chiefs insisted they were “not in a position to agree to anything that changes or is inconsistent with the withdrawal agreement”, which sets out an indefinite backstop that could only be abandoned through joint agreement with Brussels.

“I fully understand that these new assurances still will not go as far as some would like,” Mrs May admitted to MPs.

“I recognise that some members wanted to see changes to the withdrawal agreement; a unilateral exit mechanism from the backstop, an end date or rejecting the backstop altogether … but the simple truth is this. The EU was not prepared to agree to this. And rejecting the backstop altogether means no deal.

“Whatever version of the future relationship you might want to see – from Norway to Canada to any number of variations – all of them require a withdrawal agreement and any withdrawal agreement will contain the backstop. And that is not going to change however the House votes.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said MPs would “not be fooled”. He said letters from the EU and the Prime Minister were “nothing more than a repetition of exactly the same position that was pulled more than one month ago”.

“I can think of no greater example of democracy in action than for this House to reject a deal that is clearly bad for this country,” he said.