Nicola Sturgeon tells critics: 'I will lead the SNP into the next election'

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will lead the SNP into the 2021 Scottish Parliament election and seek to remain First Minister following speculation about her position.

Two SNP MPs voiced doubts over whether Ms Sturgeon would remain leader in the coming months, with internal frustration over her government’s record and the strategy on securing a second independence referendum breaking into the open for the first time.

The First Minister also faces a Holyrood inquiry into the handling of complaints against her predecessor, Alex Salmond, once his criminal trial concludes.

Asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show whether she will be in charge “for a few years yet”, Ms Sturgeon said: “Yes, I hope so”, adding that commentary on the SNP’s internal rows was “slightly overblown”.

“I think all leaders should reflect on an ongoing basis on these issues,” she said.

“For me, two conditions are required for me to stay as leader and I do intend to lead my party into the next Scottish Parliament election and hopefully win that and stay as First Minister.

“Firstly you have to have the support, not just the party but of the country. And I would say humbly, I have just led my party to another landslide election victory winning 80% of the seats. It's the sixth election victory I've led my party to in my five years as a party leader and First Minister.

“Secondly, I have to be sure that I want to do this job, think I'm the best person to do this job, have the drive and energy, and that is emphatically the case.

“When either of these things cease to be the case then that'll be the time for me to move on and look to do these other things that I'm keen to do in my lifetime, but that is not now, and it is not imminent.”