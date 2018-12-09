Nicola Sturgeon: Support Scottish independence and avoid ‘Narnia with idiots’

Scotland’s First Minister branded Tory politicians “idiots” as she called on Scots to support independence.

Following an article in the Sunday Telegraph where allies of Boris Johnston likened him to Aslan in CS Lewis’s Narnia series ready to end he rule of the ice queen Theresa May, Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter, to say Scottish voters could “opt to stay in the real world.”

She wrote: “It’s hard to know whether to laugh or cry. These idiots are actually revelling in the idea that they’re characters in a fantasy world. Scotland, we don’t have to stay in Narnia with them - we can opt to stay in the real world with #independence.”

It comes as a poll showed ore than half of Scotland believe independence would be better for the country than remaining in the UK after Brexit.

Almost three in five (59%) said leaving the UK would benefit Scotland more than staying in, if there was a no-deal Brexit.

The Panelbase survey, carried out for The Sunday Times Scotland and LBC, also found 53% believed independence would benefit the country more than staying in a UK that had left the European Union via a negotiated Withdrawal Agreement.