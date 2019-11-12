Nicola Sturgeon slams "shameful" Tory child poverty record

Nicola Sturgeon says the battle to end child poverty must be enshrined in law as she slammed to Tories "shameful" record in tackling the issue.

But the SNP leader's call for "real and determined" action comes at a time when almost quarter of a million of Scots children live in poverty - with claims that her own Government could be more ambitious in tackling this.

Nicola Sturgeon has slammed the Tories' child poverty record

New payments specifically to help children living in poverty are being demanded by the SNP leader, as the latest DWP figures show 30% of children across the UK are in poverty, slightly higher than the 24% in Scotland.

"The Tories have a shameful record on poverty – their approach has even been condemned by the United Nations," the First Minister.

"They knew austerity would be so bad that they scrapped their targets to reduce child poverty. The SNP has taken decisive action to tackle child poverty, and our groundbreaking new £10 a week Scottish Child Payment could lift 30,000 children out of poverty when fully rolled out.

"SNP MPs will demand the next UK government match our ambition, stop making poverty worse and follow our approach – lifting incomes up instead of pushing them down."

The Poverty in Scotland 2019 report published by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation last month showed the main reason for lower levels of poverty in Scotland than in the rest of the UK is the lower cost of housing - particularly in the social housing sector.

It warned that the Scotland's existing and recently devolved powers on social security have the potential to boost incomes for people on a low income, but said "more ambition and actions are needed" for Scotland to achieve its goals of reducing child poverty

Ms Stugeon is calling for the UK Government to follow the Scottish Child Payment which has been introduced by the SNP at Holyrood and re-establish UK-wide legal targets for ending child poverty targets, abolished by the Tories.

