Nicola Sturgeon: 'Scotland will not throw caution to the wind'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said face masks could remain for the foreseeable future.

In a briefing, the First Minister said that she hoped to outline next Tuesday whether further lockdown easing to Level 0 could go ahead, although she said she was “more optimistic” than she would have been last week, due to an apparent slowing in cases. Lifting of other restrictions – apart from the requirement to wear face masks in some public places such as public transport and shops – are scheduled to take place on August 9.

She also said she worried that 19 July – dubbed “Freedom Day” in England, when all restrictions are set to be lifted – could affect people's behaviour in Scotland.

She said: "It is absolutely true that we can't live our restricted way of life forever, because that in itself affects our health and well being. And it's also true for me that vaccines are offering an alternative way forward. However, that desire to ‘just live with it’ cannot be that we simply throw caution to the wind.

Ms Sturgeon said that the government had a responsibility to protect yet-unvaccinated younger people, who although less likely to need hospital treatment, are at risk of long covid.

She said: “Even though the majority of cases around are in younger people who are much less likely to be ill, many young people are suffering from long covid, which of course, experts don't really understand. So it will be wrong and irrespnsible, as young people are not guinea pigs – to have no concern at all about young people being infected with this virus.”

She said “the pressure is always there for Scotland to follow suit” when England lifts restrictions earlier – but warned that messaging could become confused.

She said: “While I totally understand the desire for us to follow suit in every single respect, we have to think carefully about the steps we do take at this juncture. My goal is not to take the easy decisions in a quest for popularity. It is to do what I think is most likely to keep the country as safe as possible as we get to the end of vaccination programme.”

She added: “There's always been a worry that for reasons that different governments are happy to justify, we're going at different paces and do things in a slightly different order, then,the sheer domination often of the coverage for England into Scotland can confuse the messaging here and perhaps give people the idea that things are being advised that have not been advised.”

