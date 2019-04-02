Nicola Sturgeon says Scottish Parliament recess should be cancelled

Nicola Sturgeon wants to cancel the Holyrood Easter break so MSPs are not absent when the UK potentially exits the European Union.

A spokesman for the First Minister said that at today's Cabinet meeting, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Parliament should be in session when the next Brexit deadline is reached.

MSPs were expected to be out of Parliament for Easter recess from April 8 to 19, but April 12 is the next potential Brexit date.

Today SNP parliamentary business manager Graeme Dey MSP will, on Nicola Sturgeon's instructions, ask for the agreement of the Scottish Parliament's business bureau, including opposition parties, for Holyrood's recess to be vetoed.

The defeat of Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement - for the third time last week - and the failure of any of indicative votes to win a majority last night in Westminster, means that there are just ten days left for the UK to decide on Brexit.

In the absence of an agreement to further extend the Article 50 process, and despite MPs voting against a “no-deal” Brexit, the UK will leave the EU on April 12 without an agreement settling citizens’ rights, its financial liabilities, the Irish border issue and without any transitional framework in place.

The House of Commons February recess was previously cancelled and it is likely MPs Easter break will be too.

A spokesman for the First Minister said: "The First Minister's view is that if we're in the same position this time next week as at the moment, facing a no deal, then it would be unacceptable for the Scottish Parliament to be in recess.

"Graeme Dey is going to the bureau with a proposal from our side for the option of Parliament to sit next week. The FM and Cabinet's view is we can't be in a situation where we are on the cliff edge of a no deal with Parliament being in Easter recess. The priority is not recess it's dealing with Brexit."

He added: "We're in pretty grim territory at the moment with no deal being the default option in ten days time. MSPs should not be on holiday when the biggest and most momentous and damaging issue to hit Scotland and the UK since the second World War is about to take place.

"The key point is MSPs should be doing their job. If we are staring down the barrel of a no deal, members of the public would find it weird if Parliament was in recess and not focused on Brexit."

The Parliamentary bureau will decide on whether recess should go ahead later today, but Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer hit out on social media to the idea that recess was a holiday for MSPs.

He wrote on Twitter: "Dear First Minister's spokesman, recess isn't a holiday. Its the chance to catch up on all the community work we don't get the time for when parliament is sitting. You know that. Spinning something else won't help you win over MSPs to this proposal."