Nicola Sturgeon's legal experts warn no-deal will bring econmic slump

Scottish legal experts have warned that Boris Johnson' Brexit plans risks leaving the UK in financial limbo and creating a "poisoned atmoshphere for debate."

The claims come from Nicola Sturgeon's Standing Council on Europe came as the First Minister announced plans for a second Scottish independence referendum yesterday as the SNP said it “will never consent to this extreme Tory Brexit”.

Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: PA

Writing in The Times, Sir Anton Muscatelli, the principal of Glasgow University and chairman of the standing council, said that the prime minister's latest proposals are not credible and have "no realistic prospect of success".

The letter says: "The UK government's approach risks condemning the country to years of further negotiations with the EU, in a poisoned atmosphere, whilst we suffer the consequences of having crashed out."

A legal challenge will be heard in the Court of Session in Edinburgh today to try and ensure Boris Johnson requests an extension to the Article 50 process if he refuses to abide by the terms of the Benn Act.

The action, which is being led by SNP MP Joanna Cherry, businessman Vince Dale, and Jolyon Maugham QC, will ask Scotland’s highest civil court to grant an interdict that would stop Boris Johnson from not complying with the terms of the legislation.

The act, which was introduced by Labour MP Hilary Benn, was passed by the UK Parliament last month following claims the PM would ignore the wishes of elected politicians and deliver a no-deal Brexit.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that no matter what the circumstances the UK will leave the EU on October 31.