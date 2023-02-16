SNP figures have begun drawing the battle-lines for how the party will choose its next leader and its strategy for independence.

The search for Nicola Sturgeon’s successor and next first minister of Scotland has begun, as reports emerged on Thursday night that health secretary Humza Yousaf would run to become the SNP’s new leader.

Mr Yousaf is reportedly poised to declare his candidacy, with a friend of the MSP telling the Daily Record the minister would promise to serve as a "unifying" force for the party and campaign on experience.

Party figures remain split on the correct next steps to elect Ms Sturgeon’s successor, with details of the leadership contest set to be agreed by the SNP’s national executive committee on Thursday evening.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after delivering her keynote speech during the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen, Scotland

SNP president, Michael Russell, said he expected the process to be “shortened” and anticipated a “contested election”, however other senior figures called for a full and “comprehensive debate”.

The meeting of the party’s national executive committee to decide the process will begin at 6.30pm and could take a couple of hours to finish, The Scotsman understands.

Alongside the exact process for choosing the next SNP leader and the duration of any leadership election, the NEC is likely to also discuss the possibility of delaying the upcoming ‘special democracy conference’.

This was set to rubber-stamp Nicola Sturgeon’s preferred route of fighting the next general election as a ‘de facto’ referendum on Scottish independence, with party branches provided with a deadline of Friday to submit amendments.

However, whether this conference should be delayed until after the new SNP leader has been elected and is in post will be up for discussion and consideration.

Options include delaying it until the party’s Autumn conference, usually in October, or until the end of the parliamentary year, allowing a new leader to find their feet.

Such a move would likely see the existing dates used as either hustings or a victory speech and introduction.

Ash Regan, the former community safety minister who resigned over the Gender Recognition Reform act, is expected to run for the top job, though SNP sources have suggested she faces an uphill battle for the victory.

One said: “She’s like the Lord Buckethead of the SNP leadership race.”

No other SNP figure has yet put their name forward, though finance secretary Kate Forbes and constitution secretary Angus Robertson are thought to be among the favourites.

Other potential names include culture minister Neil Gray and environment minister Mairi McAllan.

Mr Russell, who served in Ms Sturgeon’s cabinet prior to the 2021 election when he stood down from parliament, told the BBC he thought the leadership race was an “important moment for the SNP”, urging members to discuss who the right candidate is “positively and constructively to decide who is the right person to take us forward”.

Members are set to gather in Edinburgh next month for the party’s ‘special democracy conference’ which will decide the strategy for the party at the next general election and for independence.

However, senior figures have begun to call for the conference to be delayed until after a leader has been chosen.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said the new leader “should have the opportunity and indeed the space to set out their position, their values and their intentions going forward”.

He added: “I think it’s sensible that we do hit the pause button on that conference and allow the new leader the opportunity to set out their vision.”

The Westminster leader has previously ruled himself out of contention for the role, adding that the next head of the SNP will come from the Holyrood group.

Pete Wishart, one of Nicola Sturgeon’s strongest supporters in Westminster, warned against any delay to the conference on ‘de facto referendum’.

He said: “Hope those calling for our conference to be delayed know that they are probably killing the opportunity for the next Westminster referendum to be used as a ‘de facto’ referendum. There simply won’t be the time to organise if there’s any significant delay.”

Former defence spokesperson for the party and one of the few figures to speak out against the plans for a ‘de facto referendum’, Stewart McDonald, said the party “should not rush” the choice of leader and suggested around six weeks to allow for a “comprehensive debate”.

He also said the conference “could become a national hustings” with a “departing speech from Nicola Sturgeon”.

The MP said: “Lots said and still to be said on the departure of the FM. The discussion inevitably moves to the contest to succeed her.

"This will be our first contested leadership election since 2004. I hope the NEC agrees a timetable that ensures a comprehensive debate - we should not rush.”

Potential leadership contender Ash Regan has led calls for those who left the SNP in recent months to be readmitted.

The MSP said: “The SNP special conference should now be postponed whilst a leadership contest will also be ongoing.

“I also call for all those members who have left the party over the last year to be able to rejoin over the next month and be allowed to participate in the leadership election.”

Joanna Cherry, a fierce rival of Ms Sturgeon and staunch opponent on gender reform, backed the former minister.

She said: “A number of SNP members have been suspended from the party without due process or because of complaints of “transphobia” on a definition which is not ECHR or EqualityLaw compliant. They must be reinstated or the leadership result could be challenged.

“Many women left the party in exasperation as their rights were thrown under the bus. Others left in despair over the #Independence strategy. We need these people back. There should be a moratorium on all resignations over the last two years.”

A moratorium of two years would allow SNP members who left to join Alex Salmond’s Alba Party to rejoin the party and vote on its leadership.

An SNP spokesperson said: "Following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's announcement, SNP NEC will agree a timetable for all SNP members to be able to choose a new party leader in line with the process set out in the SNP Constitution.

"Should there be a contest, with two or more applicants, then the selection of the new leader will be held on a democratic one-member-one-vote basis."

